Eastman Kodak Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 9,193 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 68% compared to the average daily volume of 5,464 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Eastman Kodak in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Kodak currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

KODK stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.76. 3,372,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.25 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Kodak has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Philippe D. Katz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 180,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,747.42. This represents a 5.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James V. Continenza acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,902,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,543.14. The trade was a 2.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 23.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 50.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,711,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,319,000 after buying an additional 910,644 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 34,542.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 271,852 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,526,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 1st quarter worth about $1,580,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 1st quarter valued at about $967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Featured Articles

