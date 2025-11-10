GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Shares Up 24.1% – Here’s What Happened

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) rose 24.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.96 and last traded at C$2.94. Approximately 1,740,733 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 838,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.37.

GoGold Resources Trading Up 22.8%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 83.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

In other GoGold Resources news, insider Glenn Jessome sold 55,000 shares of GoGold Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 773,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,010,073. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last three months, insiders sold 748,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,414. 6.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc is a Canadian-based company engaged in the business of exploration, development, and production of gold and silver. It operates in two segments: Mexico, which accounts for the majority of revenue; and Canada. Its Mexico segment consists of the Parral project and the Los Ricos project.

