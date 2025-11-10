Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Land Securities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 346% from the previous session’s volume of 2,290 shares.The stock last traded at $8.5550 and had previously closed at $8.5650.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

