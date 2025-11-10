ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.46, but opened at $6.09. ams-OSRAM shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of ams-OSRAM in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ams-OSRAM presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

ams-OSRAM Trading Down 5.7%

About ams-OSRAM

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.

Recommended Stories

