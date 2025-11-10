ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.46, but opened at $6.09. ams-OSRAM shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of ams-OSRAM in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ams-OSRAM presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.
