Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) & Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Head to Head Contrast

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) and Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Hallador Energy has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Siemens Energy has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hallador Energy and Siemens Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hallador Energy 1 3 2 1 2.43 Siemens Energy 1 2 4 3 2.90

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hallador Energy presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.06%. Given Hallador Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hallador Energy is more favorable than Siemens Energy.

61.4% of Hallador Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Hallador Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hallador Energy and Siemens Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hallador Energy $419.45 million 2.03 -$226.14 million ($4.99) -3.97 Siemens Energy $37.38 billion 2.65 $1.29 billion $1.18 105.17

Siemens Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Hallador Energy. Hallador Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Siemens Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hallador Energy and Siemens Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hallador Energy -46.61% 11.58% 4.43% Siemens Energy 2.50% 9.57% 1.78%

Summary

Siemens Energy beats Hallador Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hallador Energy

(Get Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana; and operation of logistics transport facility. Hallador Energy Company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

About Siemens Energy

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions. It also offers electrolyzers, industrial steam turbines, industrial generators, turbo and reciprocating compressors, compressor trains, and other systems and solutions; onshore and onshore wind turbines; design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation solutions for onshore markets; offshore wind turbine equipment design, manufacturing, and installation solutions; and operation and maintenance services for wind farms. The company serves utilities, independent power producers, project developers, oil and gas, transmission and distribution system operators, and industrial and infrastructure customers. Siemens Energy AG was founded in 1866 and is based in Munich, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.