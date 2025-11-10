NRx Pharmaceuticals’ (NRXP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXPGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by D. Boral Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NRXP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on NRx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:NRXP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 177,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,520. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.76.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXPGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.67). Research analysts forecast that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRXP. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% during the third quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 37,598 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 342,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 78,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 534,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 82,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

