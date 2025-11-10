Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of GOOS stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,783. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $195.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.05 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 1.96%.Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,363,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,643,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 43.8% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 36,158 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 178,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 112,450 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Canada Goose in the first quarter worth about $347,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

