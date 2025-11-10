Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.93, but opened at $7.64. Personalis shares last traded at $8.9690, with a volume of 1,780,355 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSNL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Personalis from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Personalis from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Get Personalis alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Personalis

Personalis Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $770.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.92.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 106.92%. Personalis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Hall sold 29,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $266,211.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 148,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,889.14. This represents a 16.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Personalis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Personalis in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Personalis in the second quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.