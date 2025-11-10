Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Barloworld Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.85, but opened at $7.65. Barloworld shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 110 shares.

Barloworld Trading Up 25.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76.

About Barloworld

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

