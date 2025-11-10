Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $18.81 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up 1.8% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $18,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $177.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $422.11 billion, a PE ratio of 423.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.73 and a 200-day moving average of $154.47. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $207.52.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $33,737,042.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,650,893.46. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total value of $56,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,261,243.20. This trade represents a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock valued at $234,463,896 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.45.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

