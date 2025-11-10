Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Stock Price

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares set a $64.00 price target on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

FNF stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,483. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $66.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.30%. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 492,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,791,000 after buying an additional 247,974 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 57.2% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 33,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $231,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 24,556.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 194.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

