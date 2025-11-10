VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.58 and last traded at $95.2410, with a volume of 114246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.89.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Up 1.3%
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.54.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.3931 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.
About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
