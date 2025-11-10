Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $365.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q3 2026 earnings at $5.70 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.22 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $423.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $404.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.13.

RL traded up $9.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $334.49. 161,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,794. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $318.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.00. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $176.61 and a 52 week high of $341.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.34. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.91%.The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.9125 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 9,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

