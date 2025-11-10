Cedar Woods Properties (ASX:CWP) Insider Sells A$530,857.80 in Stock

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blackburne sold 59,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$8.91, for a total transaction of A$530,857.80.

Nathan Blackburne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cedar Woods Properties alerts:

On Friday, August 29th, Nathan Blackburne bought 30,069 shares of Cedar Woods Properties stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$7.49 per share, with a total value of A$225,216.81.

On Friday, August 29th, Nathan Blackburne bought 157,347 shares of Cedar Woods Properties stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$7.49 per share, for a total transaction of A$1,178,529.03.

Cedar Woods Properties Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $438.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37.

Cedar Woods Properties Increases Dividend

About Cedar Woods Properties

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 251.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Cedar Woods Properties’s previous Final dividend of $0.17. Cedar Woods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is involved in the acquisition, development, marketing, and sale of housing lots, apartments, townhouses, and commercial properties in Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Woods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Woods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.