Critical Review: Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) versus Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) and Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Amkor Technology and Quantum-Si, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amkor Technology 0 7 4 1 2.50 Quantum-Si 1 1 2 0 2.25

Amkor Technology presently has a consensus price target of $29.63, indicating a potential downside of 16.48%. Quantum-Si has a consensus price target of $3.73, indicating a potential upside of 130.65%. Given Quantum-Si’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quantum-Si is more favorable than Amkor Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amkor Technology 4.77% 7.26% 4.14% Quantum-Si -3,677.97% -47.90% -42.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amkor Technology and Quantum-Si’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Amkor Technology and Quantum-Si”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amkor Technology $6.45 billion 1.36 $354.01 million $1.25 28.38 Quantum-Si $3.06 million 106.87 -$101.01 million ($0.67) -2.41

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum-Si. Quantum-Si is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amkor Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Amkor Technology has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum-Si has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.8% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Quantum-Si shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of Amkor Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Quantum-Si shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amkor Technology beats Quantum-Si on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage. The company also provides wafer-level CSP packages for power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, radar, and specialty silicon; wafer-level fan-out packages used in power management, transceivers, radar, and specialty silicon; silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology that replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure; leadframe packages for electronic devices and mixed-signal applications; and substrate-based wirebond packages used to connect a die to a substrate. In addition, it offers micro-electro-mechanical systems packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electromechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid-state drives. Further, the company provides wafer, package, and system level test services, as well as burn-in test and test development services. It serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers, and contract foundries. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Quantum-Si

(Get Free Report)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments. It is used in protein identification, protein variants, antibody characterization, biomarker identification, and post translational modification analysis applications. The company was founded in 2013 is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.