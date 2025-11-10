Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,057 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.2% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $732,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $731,512,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $648,572,000 after buying an additional 2,049,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 840.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,380,000 after buying an additional 1,894,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $239.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.30. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. The trade was a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.