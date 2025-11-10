Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $16.90 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $16,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,310,000 after purchasing an additional 64,973 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,543,888,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,843,000 after buying an additional 2,998,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after buying an additional 4,221,392 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,055,000 after buying an additional 571,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.45.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total transaction of $56,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,261,243.20. This trade represents a 34.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $33,737,042.86. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $973,650,893.46. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock worth $234,463,896 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $177.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.47. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The company has a market cap of $422.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.65, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.63.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

