UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 92.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 421 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,518 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.0% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,384,000 after buying an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE UNH opened at $324.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $293.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $345.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.90.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $317.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $198.00 price target (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.