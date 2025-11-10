Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Insider Phil Urban Buys 57 Shares

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Phil Urban bought 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 243 per share, for a total transaction of £138.51.
Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 10th, Phil Urban purchased 55 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 253 per share, for a total transaction of £139.15.
- On Friday, September 12th, Phil Urban bought 52 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 262 per share, for a total transaction of £136.24.
- On Friday, August 15th, Phil Urban acquired 52 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 264 per share, for a total transaction of £137.28.
Mitchells & Butlers Trading Up 0.6%
LON:MAB traded up GBX 1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 238. 49,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,800. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52-week low of GBX 194.40 and a 52-week high of GBX 308. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 251.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 266.78. The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAB
About Mitchells & Butlers
Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mitchells & Butlers
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Stocks Showing Relative Strength as Markets Pull Back
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- 5 Defensive Consumer Plays to Watch If Markets Keep Slipping
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Analysts Keep Raving Over AppLovin: Targets Rise Post-Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.