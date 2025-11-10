Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Insider Phil Urban Buys 57 Shares

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Phil Urban bought 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 243 per share, for a total transaction of £138.51.

Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 10th, Phil Urban purchased 55 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 253 per share, for a total transaction of £139.15.

On Friday, September 12th, Phil Urban bought 52 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 262 per share, for a total transaction of £136.24.

On Friday, August 15th, Phil Urban acquired 52 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 264 per share, for a total transaction of £137.28.

LON:MAB traded up GBX 1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 238. 49,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,800. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52-week low of GBX 194.40 and a 52-week high of GBX 308. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 251.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 266.78. The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

MAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 to GBX 300 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 337.50.

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.

