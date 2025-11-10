Insider Buying: AMA Group (ASX:AMA) Insider Acquires 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMAGet Free Report) insider Brian Austin purchased 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.10 per share, with a total value of A$198,000.00.

Brian Austin also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 26th, Brian Austin bought 4,005,550 shares of AMA Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of A$400,555.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 27th, Brian Austin bought 1,010,000 shares of AMA Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.10 per share, with a total value of A$101,000.00.

AMA Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $258.26 million, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.08.

AMA Group Company Profile

AMA Group Limited operates vehicle and heavy motor collision repair facilities in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Vehicle Collision Repairs, Heavy Motors, and Supply. The company offers rapid repairs of cars; specialized facilities for all commercial vehicle repairs; and genuine, reclaimed, and aftermarket parts, as well as collision repair consumables for the mechanical and collision repair sectors.

