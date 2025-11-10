Insider Buying: AMA Group (ASX:AMA) Insider Acquires 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA – Get Free Report) insider Brian Austin purchased 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.10 per share, with a total value of A$198,000.00.
Brian Austin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 26th, Brian Austin bought 4,005,550 shares of AMA Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of A$400,555.00.
- On Wednesday, August 27th, Brian Austin bought 1,010,000 shares of AMA Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.10 per share, with a total value of A$101,000.00.
AMA Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $258.26 million, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.08.
AMA Group Company Profile
AMA Group Limited operates vehicle and heavy motor collision repair facilities in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Vehicle Collision Repairs, Heavy Motors, and Supply. The company offers rapid repairs of cars; specialized facilities for all commercial vehicle repairs; and genuine, reclaimed, and aftermarket parts, as well as collision repair consumables for the mechanical and collision repair sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AMA Group
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 3 Stocks Showing Relative Strength as Markets Pull Back
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 5 Defensive Consumer Plays to Watch If Markets Keep Slipping
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Analysts Keep Raving Over AppLovin: Targets Rise Post-Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for AMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.