iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.40 and last traded at $92.18, with a volume of 3097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.75.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 92.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

