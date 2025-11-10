iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF Common Class (TSE:FIE) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF Common Class (TSE:FIE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.47 and last traded at C$9.45, with a volume of 64323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.43.

iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF Common Class Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.86.

About iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF Common Class

(Get Free Report)

The investment objective of the Fund is to maximize total return for investors, consisting of distributions and capital appreciation. To achieve funds objective the investment strategy of the Fund is to invest its net assets, together with borrowings under its loan facility, in a portfolio consisting primarily of common shares, preferred shares, corporate bonds and income trust units of issuers in the Canadian financial sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF Common Class Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF Common Class and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.