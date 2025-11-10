TD Cowen Cuts KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $146.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $153.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.60.

KKR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,128,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $170.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.87 and its 200-day moving average is $131.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,242,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,698,608,000 after acquiring an additional 585,893 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,847,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,640,275,000 after buying an additional 765,457 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $1,530,419,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $844,137,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,221,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $694,652,000 after acquiring an additional 457,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

