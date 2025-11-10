TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $162.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $160.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.16. 1,440,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,179,846. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $146.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $162.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FCG Investment Co bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,620,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,045,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 30.1% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.7% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 159,443 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 65.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

