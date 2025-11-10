Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.29.

Synaptics Price Performance

NASDAQ SYNA traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,104. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.08. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $89.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.45%.The firm had revenue of $292.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Synaptics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synaptics will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 220.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Synaptics by 443.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

