HC Wainwright Cuts Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Price Target to $9.00

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sana Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Sana Biotechnology stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,682,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.94. Sana Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 5.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 66,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 28,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

