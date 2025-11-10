United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) versus NWT Uranium (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) Financial Analysis

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) and NWT Uranium (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for United-Guardian and NWT Uranium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United-Guardian 0 1 0 0 2.00 NWT Uranium 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United-Guardian and NWT Uranium”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United-Guardian $10.86 million 2.69 $3.25 million $0.43 14.77 NWT Uranium $27.25 million N/A $6.69 million $4.08 0.04

NWT Uranium has higher revenue and earnings than United-Guardian. NWT Uranium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United-Guardian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares United-Guardian and NWT Uranium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United-Guardian 23.56% 22.45% 19.22% NWT Uranium N/A -85.62% -77.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.2% of United-Guardian shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of United-Guardian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United-Guardian beats NWT Uranium on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United-Guardian

(Get Free Report)

United-Guardian, Inc. manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries. Its medical lubricants comprise LUBRAJEL RR and RC, which are water-based lubricant gels for urinary catheters; LUBRAJEL MG to lubricate urinary catheters, pre-lubricated enema tips, and other medical devices; LUBRAJEL MGL, a medical lubricant with a lower viscosity medical lubricant; LUBRAJEL LC, LUBRAJEL BA, and LUBRAJEL FA, which are formulations for oral care; and LUBRAJEL FLUID to lubricate water-soluble products. The company's pharmaceutical products consist of RENACIDIN, a prescription drug to prevent and dissolve calcifications in urethral catheters and the urinary bladder; and CLORPACTIN WCS-90, an antimicrobial used in urology. Its industrial products include DESELEX, a sequestering and chelating agent used for manufacturing detergents; and THOROCLENS, a chlorine-based industrial cleanser. The company also conducts research and product development of cosmetic ingredients. The company was founded in 1942 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

About NWT Uranium

(Get Free Report)

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.