HC Wainwright Has Lowered Expectations for GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Stock Price

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 159.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on GHRS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GH Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on GH Research in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of GH Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GH Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of GHRS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 63,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,764. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $701.62 million, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.97. GH Research has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GH Research will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in GH Research in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 1st quarter worth $8,272,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research in the first quarter valued at about $584,000. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research during the first quarter worth about $1,716,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in GH Research by 3.9% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,944,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,599,000 after purchasing an additional 257,959 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

