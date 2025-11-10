Meridian Mining UK Societas (TSE:MNO) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Meridian Mining UK Societas (TSE:MNO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.34, with a volume of 155888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$553.69 million, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.90.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meridian Mining UK Societas along with its subsidiaries engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining activities in Brazil. It focuses on exploring and developing the Espigao manganese project, the Ariquemes tin JV area, and adjacent areas in the state of Rondonia. It also undertakes the Cabacal Project, Mato Grosso.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.