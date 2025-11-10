GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.29, but opened at $31.89. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF shares last traded at $30.5920, with a volume of 2,764,483 shares trading hands.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Up 6.5%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF by 2,654.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $426,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

