TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.05, but opened at $23.08. TreeHouse Foods shares last traded at $23.4420, with a volume of 3,721,180 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THS. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 63.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 72,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 27,885 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 173,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 18,411 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 430.9% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 12,606.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

