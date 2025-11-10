Xperi’s (XPER) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BWS Financial

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BWS Financial in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 84.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Xperi stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.50. 282,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,303. The company has a market cap of $300.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02. Xperi has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $11.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Xperi in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Immersion Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the first quarter worth about $2,682,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the 1st quarter worth $434,000. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 35.9% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,502,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after buying an additional 397,211 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,707,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,621,000 after acquiring an additional 53,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

