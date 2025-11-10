Grange Capital LLC Sells 547 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Grange Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Grange Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 819 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 2,736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH opened at $324.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.90. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $293.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.14%.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $317.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

