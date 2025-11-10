Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director W Glenn Hogan Purchases 1,000 Shares

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) Director W Glenn Hogan acquired 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 535,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,248,959.11. The trade was a 0.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

W Glenn Hogan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 30th, W Glenn Hogan purchased 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $28,820.00.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Up 0.4%

PEBO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.08. 49,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.89. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $37.07.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of ($221.08) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.88 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 16,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 27,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEBO shares. Zacks Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

