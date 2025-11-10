SiteMinder (ASX:SDR) Insider Sankar Narayan Buys 15,501 Shares

SiteMinder Limited (ASX:SDR – Get Free Report) insider Sankar Narayan purchased 15,501 shares of SiteMinder stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$7.04 per share, for a total transaction of A$109,127.04.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Sankar Narayan bought 5,418 shares of SiteMinder stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$7.06 per share, for a total transaction of A$38,240.24.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Sankar Narayan purchased 1,872 shares of SiteMinder stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$6.95 per share, for a total transaction of A$13,008.53.

On Friday, August 29th, Sankar Narayan acquired 17,902 shares of SiteMinder stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$6.91 per share, with a total value of A$123,702.82.

The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

SiteMinder Limited develops, markets, and sells online guest acquisition platform and commerce solutions for accommodation providers in Australia and internationally. The company’s online guest acquisition platform includes Channel Manager that allows customers to sell their rooms on all connected booking sites at a same time; Online Booking Engine, an online booking engine that allows customers to take direct reservations from guests through website, social media channels, and metasearch; Hotel Website Builder, an online tool that enables customers to create websites by leveraging pre-built templates and designs; Hotel Business Intelligence, a software that delivers data analytics and insights to help customers make decisions; Little Hotelier, a property management system for reservations, check-ins and check-outs, and guest information; SiteMinder Exchange, a hotel app store; and SiteMinder Multi-Property for deploying campaigns and distribution strategies, making decisions, and creating and configuring rate plans for hotel groups and chains.

