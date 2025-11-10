Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $47.1550, with a volume of 912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.87.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.03. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional International Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

