Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Shares Up 13.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) shot up 13.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.12 and last traded at C$2.04. 736,162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 962,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

Santacruz Silver Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$747.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry Minoru Okada sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total value of C$236,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 52,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$118,500.75. The trade was a 66.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director W. Barry Girling sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.28, for a total value of C$45,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,215,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,772,252. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold 630,000 shares of company stock worth $1,355,750 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Santacruz Silver Mining

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

