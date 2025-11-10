Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.19 and last traded at $58.2150, with a volume of 166077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TRNS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Transcat in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Northland Capmk raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $95.00 price objective on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcat has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Get Transcat alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Transcat

Transcat Trading Up 2.1%

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $527.02 million, a P/E ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.37.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Transcat had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 4.64%.The company had revenue of $82.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.51 million. As a group, analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcat

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the second quarter worth $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Transcat in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Transcat by 1,118.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transcat

(Get Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.