Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.19 and last traded at $58.2150, with a volume of 166077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.02.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on TRNS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Transcat in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Northland Capmk raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $95.00 price objective on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcat has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.
Get Our Latest Report on Transcat
Transcat Trading Up 2.1%
Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Transcat had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 4.64%.The company had revenue of $82.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.51 million. As a group, analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcat
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the second quarter worth $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Transcat in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Transcat by 1,118.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Transcat
Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Transcat
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Stocks Showing Relative Strength as Markets Pull Back
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 5 Defensive Consumer Plays to Watch If Markets Keep Slipping
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Analysts Keep Raving Over AppLovin: Targets Rise Post-Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.