Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.51 and last traded at $18.7350, with a volume of 657236 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $866.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 24.1% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,932,000 after acquiring an additional 64,722 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

