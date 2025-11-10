Reviewing XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) and Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR)

XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) and Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

XTI Aerospace has a beta of 4.84, suggesting that its stock price is 384% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire Global has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get XTI Aerospace alerts:

Profitability

This table compares XTI Aerospace and Spire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTI Aerospace -1,714.04% -655.07% -179.15% Spire Global 40.97% -125.66% -25.24%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XTI Aerospace 1 0 0 1 2.50 Spire Global 1 1 4 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for XTI Aerospace and Spire Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Spire Global has a consensus target price of $18.20, indicating a potential upside of 112.64%. Given Spire Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spire Global is more favorable than XTI Aerospace.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XTI Aerospace and Spire Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTI Aerospace $3.04 million 10.18 -$35.60 million ($39.23) -0.04 Spire Global $93.29 million 3.00 -$102.82 million $0.49 17.47

XTI Aerospace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spire Global. XTI Aerospace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spire Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.7% of XTI Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Spire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of XTI Aerospace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Spire Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spire Global beats XTI Aerospace on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XTI Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

XTI Aerospace, Inc. engages in the provision of aircraft manufacturing. It primarily focuses on the light and mid-size business aircraft market. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About Spire Global

(Get Free Report)

Spire Global, Inc. provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, and space services industries. The company was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. Spire Global, Inc. is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for XTI Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XTI Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.