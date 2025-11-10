Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.70 and last traded at $43.89, with a volume of 147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.42.
Strive 500 ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.67. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional Trading of Strive 500 ETF
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Strive 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strive 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. HORAN Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strive 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Strive 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Strive 500 ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter.
About Strive 500 ETF
The Strive 500 ETF (STRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 500 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 500 largest companies across all sectors in the US equity market. STRV was launched on Sep 15, 2022 and is managed by Strive.
