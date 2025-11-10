Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.70 and last traded at $43.89, with a volume of 147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.42.

Strive 500 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.67. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Strive 500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Strive 500 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Strive 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strive 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. HORAN Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strive 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Strive 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Strive 500 ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter.

About Strive 500 ETF

The Strive 500 ETF (STRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 500 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 500 largest companies across all sectors in the US equity market. STRV was launched on Sep 15, 2022 and is managed by Strive.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strive 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strive 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.