Walmart Inc. $WMT Position Trimmed by Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,038 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,771 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 2.5% of Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 267.8% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $166,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 644,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,249,158.28. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $2,081,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,354,162 shares in the company, valued at $466,679,083.16. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,531,616. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of WMT stock opened at $102.60 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $109.57. The company has a market cap of $818.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. BTIG Research started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

