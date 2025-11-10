American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Announces Earnings Results

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. American Vanguard had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%.

American Vanguard Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of AVD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 78,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $140.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.26. American Vanguard has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Vanguard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Institutional Trading of American Vanguard

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 639,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Vanguard by 18.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 190,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 29,942 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 30,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

