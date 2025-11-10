B. Riley Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for YETI (NYSE:YETI)

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by B. Riley in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on YETI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on YETI from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on YETI from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.77.

YETI stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.03. The stock had a trading volume of 283,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,526. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.20. YETI has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. YETI had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $487.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. YETI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.490 EPS. Research analysts predict that YETI will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,122,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in YETI in the third quarter worth $129,000.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

