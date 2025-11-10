CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CF. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.44. 518,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,865. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $104.45.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%.The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 114.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 396.2% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

