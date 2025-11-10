Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,299 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $117.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.30. The company has a market capitalization of $494.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.