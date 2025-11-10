ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $216,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $405.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.87.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $339.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $308.84 and a 52 week high of $400.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

