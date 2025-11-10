iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.45 and last traded at $104.45, with a volume of 6523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.87.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.01. The stock has a market cap of $513.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 141.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

