Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Rating Lowered by Erste Group Bank

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ORCL. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Baird R W upgraded Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Get Oracle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $241.61. 5,689,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,394,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.30. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kampmann Melissa S. increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 11,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,319 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Oracle by 16.6% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 260 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.