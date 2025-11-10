Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.07, but opened at $10.47. Fujifilm shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 2,374 shares traded.

Fujifilm Stock Down 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Fujifilm alerts:

Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Fujifilm had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 8.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Fujifilm Holdings Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fujifilm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujifilm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.